Lawrence Confalone
Together Again
Age 92, of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born April 4, 1927 in Magnolia, a son of the late Donato and Theodora (Capobianco) Confalone, and was a life resident. Lawrence retired in 1997 from the Hoover Co., after 30 years' service, where he was a mechanic. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and honorably served in the U. S. Army during World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Anna M. Confalone, on June 29, 1998; three sisters, Rose Del Gratta, Mary Pisani and Carmel Pisani; brother, Nick Confalone; and two infant brothers. Lawrence is survived by three daughters, Mary (Kelvin) Frascone, Bridget Confalone, and Doreen (Keith) Swier; three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren, Valerie (Joe) Essig, and their children, Roman and Londyn, Courtney Swier and Karrah Swier; and a sister, Josephine Yukich.
Due to health concerns, a private family service will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Deacon David Kenney officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery with Military Honors. There will be no public visitation. There will be a Memorial Mass in St. James Catholic Church at a future date and will be announced in the Repository and on the funeral home web site. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lawrence's memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2020