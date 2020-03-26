Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Confalone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Confalone


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Confalone Obituary
Lawrence Confalone

Together Again

Age 92, of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born April 4, 1927 in Magnolia, a son of the late Donato and Theodora (Capobianco) Confalone, and was a life resident. Lawrence retired in 1997 from the Hoover Co., after 30 years' service, where he was a mechanic. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and honorably served in the U. S. Army during World War II.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Anna M. Confalone, on June 29, 1998; three sisters, Rose Del Gratta, Mary Pisani and Carmel Pisani; brother, Nick Confalone; and two infant brothers. Lawrence is survived by three daughters, Mary (Kelvin) Frascone, Bridget Confalone, and Doreen (Keith) Swier; three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren, Valerie (Joe) Essig, and their children, Roman and Londyn, Courtney Swier and Karrah Swier; and a sister, Josephine Yukich.

Due to health concerns, a private family service will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Deacon David Kenney officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery with Military Honors. There will be no public visitation. There will be a Memorial Mass in St. James Catholic Church at a future date and will be announced in the Repository and on the funeral home web site. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lawrence's memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -