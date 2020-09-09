1/1
Lawrence E. Doepker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence E. Doepker

Age 89, of Canton died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. Born Sept. 3, 1931 in Akron, Ohio to the late Joseph and Marie (Werner) Doepker. Lawrence was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He was a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal service with 24 years of service and had formerly been employed by Akro for 20 years. Lawrence was a member of St Mary/St Benedict Catholic Parish and a member of Spring Valley Golf Course.

Preceded in death by his wife, Grace Doepker in 1999 and a brother, Gerald Robenalt. He is survived by a daughter, Margie Doepker; a son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Kim Doepker; five grandchildren, Justin Doepker, Andy (Tricia) Doepker, Caitlin (Jonah) Cheatwood, Lauren (Wayne) Lewis, Derek (Amber) Barto; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Mason and Molly; a sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Bob Meers.

Friends may call Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 from 6–8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with social distancing and masks required. Private inurnment in Melscheimer Cemetery.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved