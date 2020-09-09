Lawrence E. DoepkerAge 89, of Canton died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. Born Sept. 3, 1931 in Akron, Ohio to the late Joseph and Marie (Werner) Doepker. Lawrence was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He was a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal service with 24 years of service and had formerly been employed by Akro for 20 years. Lawrence was a member of St Mary/St Benedict Catholic Parish and a member of Spring Valley Golf Course.Preceded in death by his wife, Grace Doepker in 1999 and a brother, Gerald Robenalt. He is survived by a daughter, Margie Doepker; a son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Kim Doepker; five grandchildren, Justin Doepker, Andy (Tricia) Doepker, Caitlin (Jonah) Cheatwood, Lauren (Wayne) Lewis, Derek (Amber) Barto; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Mason and Molly; a sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Bob Meers.Friends may call Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 from 6–8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with social distancing and masks required. Private inurnment in Melscheimer Cemetery.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525