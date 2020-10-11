1/1
Lawrence E. Little
Lawrence E. Little

age 85 of Canton, passed away Friday morning. He was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Flossie (Cooper) Little, wife Shirley (Comber) Little, five sisters, and two brothers.

Larry was a meat cutter, working for Fisher Foods. He retired in 1994 after 44 years of service. He enjoyed boating and fishing.

Larry is survived by his children Larry (Carolyn) Little, Don (Janet) Little, Tammy (Willie Goodman) Shollenberger, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home, with services to begin at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park.

ROSSI (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
OCT
13
Service
01:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
