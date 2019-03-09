|
Lawrence (Larry) Henry Rohr
1941-2019
Larry passed at age 77. He was born on March 10, 1941 and went home March 6, 2019 at Arbors at Minerva.
Preceded in death by his parents, Henry Rohr and Agnes (Rambo) Rohr. He will be missed by Mary Jane (Archer) Rohr; daughter, Julie (Rohr) Griffith; son, Todd (Marla) Rohr. He leaves behind grandchildren, Heather Griffith, Cheyenne Myers, Phoenix Rohr and Tyler Mathes. Siblings left behind are Michael Rohr, Julie (Jim) Baltrinic, Fred Rohr, and Phillip (Johanna) Rohr. He has several nieces and nephews. He loved gardening and sharing the crop. He was a member of the Fishing Club, Garden Club, and Hunters Club. He was a huge supporter of Disabled Veterans.
Funeral services will be Monday at 3:00 p.m. in the Gotschall Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Jonathan Tokosh officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Calling hours will be held Sunday, 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be sent to Disabled Veterans , and/or Hospice of Alliance. We want to thank Hospice and Arbors for the care and support they have given. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
www.gotschallfuneralhome
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2019