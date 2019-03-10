Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE ROHR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE HENRY ROHR

Obituary Flowers

LAWRENCE HENRY ROHR Obituary
Lawrence (Larry)

Henry Rohr

Funeral services will be Monday at 3:00 p.m. in the Gotschall Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Jonathan Tokosh officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Calling hours will be held Sunday, 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be sent to Disabled Veterans , and/or Hospice of Alliance. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.