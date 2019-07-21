|
Lawrence J. "Larry" Laubacher
age 96, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born in Malvern, he had lived in Canton most of his life. Larry was retired from the Harn Vault Company, member of Saint Mary/Saint Benedict Catholic Parish and served in the Navy during World War II as an Aviation Machinist First Class.
Preceded in death by his wife, Jean Laubacher, daughter-in-law, Denise Laubacher, parents, William and Grace Laubacher, sisters, Lucille Daverio, Ida Woodruff, Irene McDermott and Theresa Hostetler and brothers, Clarence, Paul and Raymond Laubacher. He is survived by his daughter. Eileen Laubacher, sons, Jerome (Mary Jo) Laubacher, Gabriel (Wanda) Laubacher, Dan (Penny) Laubacher and Peter Laubacher of Minerva, six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Friends may call Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern with a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the church with Father Victor Cinson, Jr. as celebrant. Private burial will be in Saint Paul Cemetery in Dungannon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Hall Building Fund, c/o Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, PO Box 275, Minerva, Ohio 44657. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019