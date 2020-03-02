|
|
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Rashid
74, of Massillon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, February 29, 2020, following a courageous year-long battle with cancer. He was born in Miami, Florida, on September 8, 1945 to the late Joseph and Angeline (Berbari) Rashid. He graduated from Canton Central Catholic High School in 1963. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1964-66 in Germany with the 557th Med CO as an SP4 Medic. After he was honorably discharged, he attended Walsh University. He worked in his parents' restaurant, the Lincoln Lounge Steakhouse, which was owned and operated by the Rashid Family for almost 25 years. He went on to run The Oasis in Massillon with his brother Victor. He spent several years at The Elum Music Company. He was a fixture in downtown Massillon, where he was known to serve up laughs and good times, especially during football season, most notably at the Alibi. His passion for Massillon Tiger and Notre Dame football was well known. In retirement, he never sat still enjoying daily get-togethers with his crew of friends and family. Larry was a member of Massillon Knights of Columbus Council 554 and the Massillon Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church where he served as an usher and volunteered for Bingo. He enjoyed playing softball, poker and spending time with his large Lebanese family. He loved coaching his children. He had a special bond with his siblings, in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with the Tigers and the Irish, he was an avid, lifelong Browns, Indians, Celtics and Buckeyes fan and enjoyed all sporting events. He and his wife most enjoyed traveling to be with their children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves his wife of 48 years Korrin (Smith) whom he married on October 8, 1971, their four children: Rachelle (Bela) Suich, Marisa (Scott) Scharff, Angela Rashid and Joseph (Rachael Phillips) Rashid and he was a "Gidee" to five grandchildren: Maia, Trent, Thomas, Brody and Sydney. He is also survived by his sister Elaine (Tim) Maguire, brother Victor (Cathy Calhoun) and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Jennifer Tarr, M.D. and staff, Dr. Noman Rafique M.D. and staff of Tri County Hematology and Oncology Associates, Mercy Medical Center 7th and 10th floor staffs and Mercy Radiation Therapy, Dr. Edward Walsh M.D. and staff. Finally, to the staff at Laurels of Massillon and Crossroads Hospice for your excellent care and compassion to our husband and father.
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr Edward Gretchko at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to CrossRoads Hospice and the . Messages of condolence may be sent to:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2020