Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Rashid
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on (TODAY) Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Massillon, will be celebrated by Fr. Edward Gretchko at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to CrossRoads Hospice and the . Messages of condolence may be sent to:
