The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM

Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Rashid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Rashid Obituary
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Rashid

Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on (TODAY) Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Massillon, will be celebrated by Fr. Edward Gretchko at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to CrossRoads Hospice and the . Messages of condolence may be sent to:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now