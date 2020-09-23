Lawrence (Larry) Joseph Samblanet
age 70, formerly of Louisville, Ohio passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Sept. 20th after a long battle with Parkinson's. Born Nov. 23, 1949 to the late John and Elizabeth (Bresson) Samblanet. He was preceded in death by great-nephew, A.J.Nicholson. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynne K. (Horner) Samblanet and daughter, Courtney, whom he dearly loved. Larry is survived by sister, Connie (Oscar) Lewis of Virginia, Nancy (Randy) Nicholson, Donald (Julie) Samblanet, JoAnn (Greg) Sluss, Kenneth (Yvonne) Samblanet all of Louisville; sister-in-law, RuthAnn Leonard of Upper Arlington, and brother-in-law, Patrick (Angie) Higgins of Gallion; 21 nieces and nephews; 20 great-nieces and nephews; lifelong friends, Tom and Linda Cassidy and Gary and Kim Lipely.
Larry was a 1968 graduate of Louisville High School and graduate of The University of Akron. Retiree of HP Products in Louisville. Larry was a loyal Leopard, Buckeye, and Tribe fan! He is most remembered as a devoted spouse and father, family man and faithful friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research www.michaeljfox.org/donate
. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday morning at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, Ohio with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as celebrant. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Larry will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414