1/1
Lawrence Joseph (Larry) Samblanet
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence (Larry) Joseph Samblanet

age 70, formerly of Louisville, Ohio passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Sept. 20th after a long battle with Parkinson's. Born Nov. 23, 1949 to the late John and Elizabeth (Bresson) Samblanet. He was preceded in death by great-nephew, A.J.Nicholson. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynne K. (Horner) Samblanet and daughter, Courtney, whom he dearly loved. Larry is survived by sister, Connie (Oscar) Lewis of Virginia, Nancy (Randy) Nicholson, Donald (Julie) Samblanet, JoAnn (Greg) Sluss, Kenneth (Yvonne) Samblanet all of Louisville; sister-in-law, RuthAnn Leonard of Upper Arlington, and brother-in-law, Patrick (Angie) Higgins of Gallion; 21 nieces and nephews; 20 great-nieces and nephews; lifelong friends, Tom and Linda Cassidy and Gary and Kim Lipely.

Larry was a 1968 graduate of Louisville High School and graduate of The University of Akron. Retiree of HP Products in Louisville. Larry was a loyal Leopard, Buckeye, and Tribe fan! He is most remembered as a devoted spouse and father, family man and faithful friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research www.michaeljfox.org/donate. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday morning at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, Ohio with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as celebrant. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Larry will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stier-Israel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved