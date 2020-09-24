Lawrence (Larry) Joseph Samblanet In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research www.michaeljfox.org/donate A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday morning at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, Ohio with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as celebrant. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Larry will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.comStier-Israel Funeral Home330-875-1414