1/
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Samblanet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence (Larry) Joseph

Samblanet

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research www.michaeljfox.org/donate A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday morning at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, Ohio with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as celebrant. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Larry will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stier-Israel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Rest in Peace Larry. May God be with your family.
Jason
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved