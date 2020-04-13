|
Lawrence "Jeff" Kennedy
77, of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Jeff was born on February 10, 1943 in Massillon, the son of the late Lawrence Jessie and Lottie (Fenski) Kennedy. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1962 graduate of Washington High School. Upon his graduation from High School Jeff was drafted into the United States Army and served our country during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked for Stebbins Office Systems and retired after 18 years of service. Jeff coached the Jackson Youth baseball and the Massillon Youth bowling leagues. He was an avid sports fan, especially that of the Browns, Ohio State and the Massillon Tigers. He was also a former active member of the Navarre Moose.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Kennedy. He is survived by his wife Diana (Reiter) Kennedy whom he married on February 13, 1970; children and their spouses, Leslie (David) Barwick of Louisville, and Jeff (Tiffany) Kennedy of Charleston, SC; and grandchildren, Chase, Courtney, and Myla.
A Private Service for immediate family members only will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. For those unable to attend the service live streaming will begin at 11 a.m. Go to Lawrence's obituary at www.paquelet.com and click on Facebook Live Streaming. His final resting place will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2020