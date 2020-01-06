Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
SS Philip & James Catholic Church
412 N. High St.
Canal Fulton, OH
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
SS Philip & James Catholic Church
412 N. High St.
Canal Fulton, OH
LAWRENCE LARRY CIFONI


1942 - 2019
LAWRENCE LARRY CIFONI Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Cifoni

A Memorial Mass will be held WEDNESDAY, January 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at SS Philip & James Catholic Church, 412 N. High St., Canal Fulton, with Fr. Kevin McCaffrey, celebrant, and where friends may call Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local humane society, as a way of remembering Larry's love of animals.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 6, 2020
