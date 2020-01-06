|
|
Lawrence "Larry" Cifoni
A Memorial Mass will be held WEDNESDAY, January 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at SS Philip & James Catholic Church, 412 N. High St., Canal Fulton, with Fr. Kevin McCaffrey, celebrant, and where friends may call Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local humane society, as a way of remembering Larry's love of animals.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 6, 2020