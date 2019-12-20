Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Lefty" Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence "Lefty" Martin Obituary
Lawrence "Lefty" Martin

born September 28, 1954 to the late Lawrence (Buddy) Martin and Mary (Faye) Martin, passed away Dec. 18, 2019.

Survived by one son Lawrence A Clark; two sisters Margaret Overstreet and Ramona Alexander; and three brothers Clarence Mitchell, Angel And Dennis Martin; two grandsons Jeremiah and Preston Clark. A host of nieces and nephews. A dear friend Cheryl Hall. A Special Thank you to the staff at Hanover Rehabilitation Center and The Laurels.

Family and friends will be received Monday December 23 at 2518 Winfield Way NE. Starting at 1 p.m.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -