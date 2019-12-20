|
|
Lawrence "Lefty" Martin
born September 28, 1954 to the late Lawrence (Buddy) Martin and Mary (Faye) Martin, passed away Dec. 18, 2019.
Survived by one son Lawrence A Clark; two sisters Margaret Overstreet and Ramona Alexander; and three brothers Clarence Mitchell, Angel And Dennis Martin; two grandsons Jeremiah and Preston Clark. A host of nieces and nephews. A dear friend Cheryl Hall. A Special Thank you to the staff at Hanover Rehabilitation Center and The Laurels.
Family and friends will be received Monday December 23 at 2518 Winfield Way NE. Starting at 1 p.m.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 20, 2019