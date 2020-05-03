LAWRENCE "LARRY" McGREAL
1951 - 2020
Lawrence "Larry" McGreal

age 69, passed away April 30, 2020. He was born February 27, 1951 in Canton, Ohio, son to the late Donald P. McGreal and Dorothy (Nist) McGreal. Larry was a graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School and retired from Kempthorn Motors following over 20 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald J. McGreal. He is survived by his partner, Kathleen (Kay) Carroll; children: Mitchell (Shannon) McGreal, Daniel McGreal, Molly (Todd) Riggans; grandchildren: Declan McGreal, Finn McGreal, Daniel McGreal, Jr., Zevin Riggans and Logan Riggans; siblings: Patricia (Thomas) Butcher, Suzanne Antonosanti, Cynthia (Ruben) Plata, James (Pamela) McGreal, Kathy (Michael) McAbier.

In light of the world health crisis, visitation will be private. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
