Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
LAWRENCE P. "HOOVEY" HOOVER


Lawrence P. "Hoovey" Hoover

62, passed away on May 29, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1957, the son of the late William and Patricia Hoover. Hoovey graduated from Glenwood High School in 1975. He attended Bowling Green and then graduated from Malone College. Hoovey was a 3 time Tennis Champ for the City of Canton. He was inducted in the Fumbleball Hall of Fame in 2010 and enjoyed playing and

managing Fumbleball for 30 years. He was an avid golfer and was on Mike's Again League for 20 years. Hoovey worked at the Canton Repository for 28 years. He had a true passion for life and was loved by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Hoovey is survived by his sister, Karolyn (Tim) Laubacher; brother, Tim Hoover; niece, Kristina (Nil Jones) Laubacher; nephew, Chadd Laubacher; and many friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL), 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton where funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Gary Smith officiating.

The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019
