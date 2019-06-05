|
Lawrence P. "Hoovey" Hoover
62, passed away on May 29, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1957, the son of the late William and Patricia Hoover. Hoovey graduated from Glenwood High School in 1975. He attended Bowling Green and then graduated from Malone College. Hoovey was a 3 time Tennis Champ for the City of Canton. He was inducted in the Fumbleball Hall of Fame in 2010 and enjoyed playing and
managing Fumbleball for 30 years. He was an avid golfer and was on Mike's Again League for 20 years. Hoovey worked at the Canton Repository for 28 years. He had a true passion for life and was loved by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Hoovey is survived by his sister, Karolyn (Tim) Laubacher; brother, Tim Hoover; niece, Kristina (Nil Jones) Laubacher; nephew, Chadd Laubacher; and many friends.
