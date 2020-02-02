|
|
Lawrence Vincent "Diddy" Goff Jr.
age 77 of the Navarre/ Bolivar area died peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home. He was born February 28, 1942 in Massillon, OH to the late Margaret Helen (Kosa) Goff and Lawrence Vincent Goff Sr. Vince graduated from Lehman High School and went on to attend Malone College and graduated from the University of Akron. He retired from the University of Akron with over 32 years of service. Diddy's main passion in life was to be a farmer. When he got the chance, he purchased a farm and lived his dream.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Michele A. Goff. He is survived by his sister, Mara Lynn (Larry) McDougal of Canton, nieces Kimberly Lautzenheiser (Michael) Bloir of Hawaii, and Jennifer L. McDougal of Akron, great nephews Mason and Sam Lautzenheiser, Michael "Mac" Bloir and best friend Tom Strimel.
At Vince's request, he will be cremated and there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020