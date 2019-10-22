Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rossi Family Funeral Home
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Rossi Family Funeral Home
Resources
Lawson M. (Whitey) Gibbons Jr.


1927 - 2019
Lawson M. (Whitey) Gibbons Jr. Obituary
Lawson M. (Whitey) Gibbons Jr

age 92 of Canton, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. Born May 8, 1927 in Woodsfield, Ohio to the late Lawson M. Sr. and Bernice (Mann) Gibbons, he was also preceded in death by his wife Jean (Scridon) Gibbons, son Keith and brother Jack.

A graduate of Massillon High School, he was a US Army veteran serving in France in World War II. He worked many years as a loan officer at First Federal Savings and Loan, then for the Haines Company.

He is survived by his sons Kris (Liz) of Strongsville, Karl (Yvonne) of Barberton, and Kenneth Gibbons of Tampa FL, granddaughters Shannon, Stephanie, and Tiffany, and brother Gene (Gloria) Gibbons as well as many nephews and nieces.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 25th from 10:00 am to 12 pm at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Memorial service to follow at 12 pm with Pastor Gary Smith officiating.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019
