Leah C. (Geis) Sacco
92, of Massillon, passed away on Sept. 3, 2019. She was born January 28, 1927 in Massillon, daughter of the late Clyde and Clara (Weise) Moore. Leah was a graduate of Washington High School, 1944 and Massillon City Hospital School of Nursing, 1947. She was a registered nurse for Dr. Hill. She was a life member of MCH Alumni and a member of St. Mary's Church and Rosary Altar Society.
She is survived by sons Arthur (Sharon) Geis, David (Jane) Geis, Anthony (Jane) Sacco and Richard (Kathy) Sacco; grandchildren Sarah and Morgan Geis, Anthony Sacco, Nicole (Nicholas) Chacon, Santina and Angelina Sacco and Megan Hetrick; great-grandchildren Carter and Lyla Sacco, Francesca and Martina Chacon; and nieces, Diane (Ron) Walker, Linda (Don) Prosser, Peggy Hoffman, Pam (Malone) Morrison, Cinde (Malone) Guzman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Arvine A. Geis; her second husband, Anthony Sacco; sister, Lois (Moore) Hoffman; and nephew, Scott Hoffman.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708-1423. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019