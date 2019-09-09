Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic
Leah C. (Geis) Sacco


1927 - 2019
Leah C. (Geis) Sacco Obituary
Leah C. (Geis) Sacco

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708-1423. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 9, 2019
