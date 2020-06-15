Leah L. Patterson
102 of Massillon passed June 9, 2020. A free spirit, made friends everywhere she went and on her motorcycle excapes. Leah spent the last six years enjoying California.
No calling hours or services.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 15, 2020.