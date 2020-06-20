Leah L. Patterson



Leah was born on February 8, 1918 and died on June 9, 2020. She was a Free Spirit before Free Spirits were cool. She paved the way for women riding motorcycles and had many adventures and escapades on hers. She continued to ride until she was in her 80's, and she made friends everywhere she went, from Ohio to California and Alaska to Florida. She loved to read, never found a library that she didn't like, and the librarians all loved her as well. She took everything that life threw at her and made the best of it... She was a positive lady!



She was preceded in death by her husband Nobel and has spent the last six years in Arizona and California with her nephew Ronald Shoemaker. She is survived by two step-sons and their families and numerous nephews and nieces and friends.



We're going to miss you "Fearless Leader"!



