Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
CANTON, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
CANTON, OH
View Map
Leatrice N. Deemer


1925 - 2019
Leatrice N. Deemer Obituary
Leatrice N. Deemer 1925 - 2019

93, passed away on February 3, 2019. She was born on March 16, 1925 the daughter of Herbert and Stella Turner. Leatrice was a woman of great faith and was a long time member of St. John's U.C.C. and then a charter member of Faith Community Fellowship where she volunteered. She was quick to smile and touched many lives with her friendly and caring heart. Leatrice was a gifted seamstress and created beautiful needlework. She enjoyed her time with her granddaughter working on many different crafts.

Leatrice is survived by her best friend and love of her life her husband of 68 years, Wade W. Deemer; loving daughter Julie (Jim) Krisher; beloved granddaughter Jennifer Krisher; and many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Jackson Historical Society (7756 Fulton Dr NW Massillon 44646) and/or . Visitation will be held Friday from 11a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where a Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. with Rev. Dr. David Kimberly officiating. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2019
