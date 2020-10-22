1/
LECIA CHREST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LECIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lecia Chrest

Our dear Lecia went to her eternal home at the end of the day, October 5, 2020. With her Heavenly Father to greet her were her parents, Harry and Betty Scott; her sisters, Linda (Woody) Krabill and Evelyn Wilson; her brother, Harry Scott III; her niece, Wendy Krabill; her first husband, John Reed, and her second husband, Edward Chrest whom she wed October 6, 2007. Born September 13, 1944, Lecia grew in grace and aspired to the call of teaching, the most of her 35+ years she spent in with the Louisville (OH) School District. She loved her Lord, her family and friends, and her church family everywhere.

Left with beautiful memories and a shared mission to serve our Lord are her only son, John T. Reed II; her beloved granddaughter, Clara Reed; and her nieces and nephew.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Columbiana, OH, as well as Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville, OH. The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit: www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 330-482-3788

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home - Columbiana
154 South Elm Street
Columbiana, OH 44408
(330) 482-3788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home - Columbiana

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved