Lee D. Groff
93, of Massillon, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Amherst Meadows in Massillon. He was born in West Lebanon on June 14, 1926 to the late Dorson and Ella (Saurers) Groff and married Gladys Pittman on September 10, 1949. She died March 25, 2011. He retired in 1987 from the Easton Corporation and was a member of Abundant Life Christian Fellowship.
He is survived by a daughter, Mary Ryder of Massillon; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Groff of Massillon; five grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren; a sister, Alice Bolam; and a brother, Ray Groff. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Dennis; three brothers and three sisters.
Memorial services will be held on Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Pastor James Ryder officiating. Friends may call on Monday from 5-7 p.m. prior to services. Burial will take place at the West Lawn Cemetery in Mount Eaton.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 13, 2019