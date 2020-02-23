Home

Lee Gordon Snyder Obituary
Lee Gordon Snyder

74, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., passed away following a heart attack on Feb. 7, 2020 at the Orange Park Medical Center. He was born to Richard and Dorothy Snyder on Aug. 31, 1945 in Canton, Ohio and grew up in North

Canton, Ohio. He graduated from Hoover High School in 1963 where he stared in football, basketball, and baseball. Lee graduated from Muskingum College in 1968 where he was a member of Mace fraternity. He married Sherrie Billings of North Canton in June of 1968 and worked for Aero Quip Co. where he was a sales manager before retiring. He moved to Green Cove Springs in 2007 after the death of his wife, Sherrie. He was an avid skier, golfer, and sports fan of all kinds. He had a great knowledge of sports trivia. He will be remembered for his friendly upbeat personality.

He is survived by his brother, Dick (Terie); nephew, Brian (Penny), and great-nieces, Keaton, Kendal, and Karsen.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Magnolia Point Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Magnolia Point Women's Club Charles E Bennett Elementary School Fund. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com. Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020
