LEE H. ZIMMERMAN
Lee H.

Zimmerman

Calling hours will be Saturday, June 6th. from 3-6:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville.

Private graveside services will be Monday, June 8th., at 11:00 a.m. at the Ragersville, OH Cemetery with Deacon Christopher Germak officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, Step Outside Grant Program, 2045 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43229-6693 or (614) 265-6565.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Hartville

330-877-9364

Published in The Repository on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ragersville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
June 4, 2020
Cathy, Jeff and I are so sorry for your loss. He was a very nice man. Words cannot express our feelings. Condences.
Jeff & Stacy Bishop
June 4, 2020
Cathy, I am so sorry for your loss. I will always remember Lee from Horton, he was a great man. I will keep you & the boys in my thoughts & prayers.
Lisa Peery (Hotchkiss)
Coworker
June 3, 2020
Cathy, my thoughts are with you and your family. What a great man. Lee helped me to grow into the business man I am today.
Thank you!
