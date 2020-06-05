Lee H.ZimmermanCalling hours will be Saturday, June 6th. from 3-6:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville.Private graveside services will be Monday, June 8th., at 11:00 a.m. at the Ragersville, OH Cemetery with Deacon Christopher Germak officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, Step Outside Grant Program, 2045 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43229-6693 or (614) 265-6565.Arnold - Hartville330-877-9364