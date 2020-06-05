Lee H.
Zimmerman
Calling hours will be Saturday, June 6th. from 3-6:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville.
Private graveside services will be Monday, June 8th., at 11:00 a.m. at the Ragersville, OH Cemetery with Deacon Christopher Germak officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, Step Outside Grant Program, 2045 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43229-6693 or (614) 265-6565.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Hartville
330-877-9364
Zimmerman
Calling hours will be Saturday, June 6th. from 3-6:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville.
Private graveside services will be Monday, June 8th., at 11:00 a.m. at the Ragersville, OH Cemetery with Deacon Christopher Germak officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, Step Outside Grant Program, 2045 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43229-6693 or (614) 265-6565.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Hartville
330-877-9364
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 5, 2020.