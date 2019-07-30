|
|
Lee M. Marino
Age 91, of Waynesburg, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born Jan. 8, 1928 in Lindentree, Ohio, a daughter of two Italy natives, Bartolomeo Giordonno and Celesta Menna, who came to the United States by way of Ellis Island, married, and Bartolomeo changed his name to William Costello, and she was a Waynesburg resident most of her life. Lee was a 1946 graduate of Magnolia High School. She had been a cook at St. James Elementary School for 27 years, and also at Tozzi's Restaurant. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
Besides her parents, Lee was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Sam J. Marino, on Jan 13, 2001; a son, Tod Marino, on Feb. 26, 2007; three brothers, Michael, Nick, and Vince Costello; and three sisters, Rose Monday, Bessie Vorhees, and Josephine Costello. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Lee Welch; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Greg and Kris Marino, and Terry Marino; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Natalie and Albert Woodin and their children, Alexandria, Isabella, and Vincenzo, Cody Marino, and Doug Welch and his fiancée, Jade, and her son Hunter; nieces and nephews; and the ladies night girls.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Zamary as Celebrant. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Wed. 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 10-11 a.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. The family wishes to express their special thanks to Frances Ann Dierick, Crossroads Hospice and care givers, Mandy, Carolyn, and Mindy, and the On-Call Staff, for the love and care they gave to Lee. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019