Lee V. Boughman
"Together Again
Ellen and Lee Boughman"
age 82, of Perry Twp., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center, following sudden illness complications. Lee was born December 23, 1936, to the late Glen and Mary Boughman (Carr) and was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. He married the love of his life, Ellen D. Wolfarth on November 2, 1960 and shortly after joined the Army from 1960-1962 where he was stationed in Germany as a radio operator. Lee was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ellen D. Boughman on November 2, 2015. Lee worked at Republic Steel Corp 42 years doing various jobs until he retired 20+ years ago. He was a master of woodworking , a handyman to all, and spiritual mentor to many of all ages for his home church Newcomer's Chapel UMC of Pigeon Run in Massillon. Lee taught everyone he met about God's grace, mercy, and showed his unwavering strong faith through all things in life by the way he lived.
He leaves his sons, Keith (Carrie) Boughman, Bradlee (Norma) Boughman; one granddaughter, Shelby Nicole Boughman; and his twin sister, Eileen Boughman of Brewster.
A Celebration of Lee's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Military graveside service will be held at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church and Cemetery in Canton; there will be a celebration meal offered to family and friends at the St. Jacob's Fellowship Hall afterwards. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the service. We wish to say thanks to all the staff at Compassionate Care Center that made the last week of Lee's life the most comfortable for him as well as seeing to the needs of family members during a very difficult transition. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in memory of Lee and Ellen Boughman to Aultman Hospice. Please visit: www.paquelet.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2019