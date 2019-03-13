Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
(856) 589-6308
Resources
More Obituaries for LEIGH JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEIGH M. JOHNSON


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LEIGH M. JOHNSON Obituary
Leigh M. Johnson

88, of Pitman, N.J., formerly of Massillon, Ohio, passed away March 9, 2019, after a short illness. Born

July 19, 1930, in Trevose, Pa., son of the late Harold Pownall Johnson and Elinor Buckman Johnson. He graduated from Bensalem (Pa.) H.S. and University of Pittsburgh and completed graduate work at Rutgers. Leigh was a ceramicist and patent holder who worked at TRW, IBM and the Franklin Institute. His experience as a Korean War Army cook spurred a lifelong love of baking. Leigh was a fitness buff, jazz enthusiast, voracious reader and library lover. A deeply religious man, Leigh was a member of Massillon's First Christian Church and a volunteer at Massillon Salvation Army. He volunteered as a GED tutor and taught at Walsh University.

Leigh is survived by his loving wife of 64 years,

Mary Patricia Robinson Johnson; four children: Kathleen Corbalis (Mark) of Galloway Twp., N.J.; Mark Johnson (Keil) of Herndon, Va., Judy Szink (Rick) of Tampa, Fla.; and Linda Johnson (Curtis Caton) of Oakland, Calif.; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. Donations can be made in Leigh's name to World Vision at: www.worldvision.org or the United Methodist Communities Foundation, 535 N. Oak Ave., Pitman, NJ 08071.

Condolences at: https://kelleyfhpitman.com

Kelley Funeral Home, 856-589-6308
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley Funeral Home
Download Now