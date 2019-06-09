|
|
Leila Joy Rohr 'Sis' 1931-2019
Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019. Sis was born on April 10, 1931 to Deltha and Walter Schroeder who preceded her in death. She was proceeded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Jim Kurtz; her brother-in-law, Dale Minks; her grand puppy, Molly; and her best friend, Rick Archer. Sis is survived by her daughter, Anna Rohr; her sister. Ruth Ann Minks; many nephews, nieces, cousins and a great number of dear friends.
Sis was a life long resident of Canal Fulton and served her community in many ways using her many gifts. Sis graduated as Valedictorian of the Fulton (Canal Fulton) High School class of 1949.She served on Canal Days committees, and as a member of St. John Lutheran Church, she served as choir director, adding her own beautiful voice to the many cantatas and services she conducted.Sis was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, a committed animal lover, and a more than excellent cook. She did bookkeeping for many local businesses who respected her so much they would bring their books to her to do at her home for years after she stopped driving.Sis enjoyed a good whiskey sour and visiting casinos, and loved being at family and friends parties and gatherings. The family would like to thank the staff at Roselane for their love and excellent care shown to Sis.We rejoice in knowing she is now in heaven but she will be dearly missed by so many who loved her.
Friends and family may call TUESDAY, June 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rte. 93) Canal Fulton with final resting place at Canal Fulton Cemetery.
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019