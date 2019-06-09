Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 Cherry St. East
Canal Fulton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leila Rohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leila Joy Rohr


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leila Joy Rohr Obituary
Leila Joy Rohr 'Sis' 1931-2019

Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019. Sis was born on April 10, 1931 to Deltha and Walter Schroeder who preceded her in death. She was proceeded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Jim Kurtz; her brother-in-law, Dale Minks; her grand puppy, Molly; and her best friend, Rick Archer. Sis is survived by her daughter, Anna Rohr; her sister. Ruth Ann Minks; many nephews, nieces, cousins and a great number of dear friends.

Sis was a life long resident of Canal Fulton and served her community in many ways using her many gifts. Sis graduated as Valedictorian of the Fulton (Canal Fulton) High School class of 1949.She served on Canal Days committees, and as a member of St. John Lutheran Church, she served as choir director, adding her own beautiful voice to the many cantatas and services she conducted.Sis was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, a committed animal lover, and a more than excellent cook. She did bookkeeping for many local businesses who respected her so much they would bring their books to her to do at her home for years after she stopped driving.Sis enjoyed a good whiskey sour and visiting casinos, and loved being at family and friends parties and gatherings. The family would like to thank the staff at Roselane for their love and excellent care shown to Sis.We rejoice in knowing she is now in heaven but she will be dearly missed by so many who loved her.

Friends and family may call TUESDAY, June 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rte. 93) Canal Fulton with final resting place at Canal Fulton Cemetery.

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now