|
|
Leila King Harlan
age 86, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord, Sat., Aug. 17, 2019. She was born Sept. 28, 1932 in Minerva. She retired Sept. 30, 1994 from Timken Roller Bearing Co. where she worked for 28 years. She graduated from Minerva High School and is a member of the Bible Believers Baptist Church in North Canton. She was saved in the middle years of life and stated she prayed daily for each of her children and grandchildren. She loved music, often singing while driving or doing work. She put her children above all else, helping each of them in any way she could. She enjoyed seeing and doing many things and traveling. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and performed in skits and plays. She was always a hard worker and loved keeping busy.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Harlan of 26 years, daughter, Cindy (Ron) Phillips of Louisville, 2 sons, Lamoine (Julie) King of Louisville, Loren King of Santa Barbara, Ca, 2 brothers, Calvin (Margaret) Zimmerman, Wayne (Linda) Zimmerman, 2 sisters, Linda Mitchell, June Nygard, 5 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, stepfather and a brother, Rance Norton.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 am in the Bible Believers Baptist Church on East Center Drive in North Canton with Pastor Andrew Decker officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 10-11 am at the church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019