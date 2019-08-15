|
Leisa Lynn Hazen-O'Brien 1966-1984
53, passed away on August 8, 2019. Leisa was born in a Alliance, Ohio, on June 23, 1966, and grew up in neighboring Louisville. She was a 1984 graduate of Louisville High School and an attendee of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Leisa is remembered as a home-maker, a family woman, an outstanding cook, chocolatier, and gardener. However, her greatest joy in life was being a mother to her children Casey and Connor, by whom she is survived.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leisa's memory can be made to the Stark County Hunger Task Force.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019