Lela F. Burk
1933 - 2020
Lela F. Burk

Age 86 of Canton died Friday, October 16, 2020. Born December 7, 1933 in Canton, Ohio to the late Ralph and Helen (Welch) Wyatt. She was a Canton resident most of her life and a 1951 graduate of Canton South High School. Lela was formerly employed by Diebold Inc., Timken Company and had various other jobs throughout the years. She was a member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Daryl P. Burk in 1987 and a son, Dennis Burk; a brother, Roger Wyatt and a sister, Roberta Greathouse. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Amy Burk; four grandchildren and spouses, Brian and Tiffany Burk, Jennifer Barnes, Aaron Burk, Emma and Alex Shepherd; four great grandchildren, McKenna, Tyler, Wyatt and Elise; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Joan Wyatt; one sister, Erma Booth.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Rev L. Scott Bacon officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required for all services.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2020.
