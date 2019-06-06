|
Lela Mae Camp
age 101 of Clewiston, Fla., formerly of Canton, passed away Sunday June 2, 2019. She was born on Jan. 20, 1918 in North Industry, Ohio to the late Harry H. and Mary Jane (Martindale) Becher. Lela was a 1936 Canton South High School Graduate. She was married on Dec. 15, 1945 and celebrated 63 years of marriage to the late Arthur J. Campagnoli, Sr., who passed away in 2009. The family later changed their last name to Camp. Lela enjoyed knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching. She was a hardworking housewife and loved her family in addition to keeping track of them through family histories and doing genealogies. Lela was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton and a senior citizens club that branched off the Republic Steel Retirees.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Arthur J. Camp, Jr; sisters, Laura, Gail, Betty, Molly and an infant sister, Joan and a brother, Budd. Lela is survived by her daughters, Patricia A. (Melvin) Brant and Mary Regina Campagnoli both of Florida; grandchildren, Del, Melinda and Susan; great-grandchildren, Damian, Gabriel, Clay, Justin and Brett; great-great-grandchildren, Hayden and Delilah.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Lela's life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Canton with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Friends may visit from 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on June 6, 2019