Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
chapel of Sunset Hills Burial Park
5001 Everhard Rd NW
Canton, OH
Lemuel F. "Bud" Arbogast


1928 - 2019
Lemuel F. "Bud" Arbogast Obituary
Lemuel F. "Bud" Arbogast

Age 91, of Canton passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Born March 24, 1928 in Elkins, W.Va., to the late Hobert and Cordie Florence (Smith) Arbogast. He was a Canton resident for the past 69 years. Bud retired from the Timken Company with more than 41 years of service. He was a former volunteer fireman with Canton Township Station #5 for nearly 20 years. Bud loved the outdoors, especially at the "Hole in the Woods Farm" that he owned. He was an avid hunter and he treasured his family photos.

Preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Arbogast; two brothers, James and Theodore Arbogast; two sisters, Genevieve Wilmoth and Corine Brosam. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Thelma L. (Yokum) Arbogast; six children and spouses, Gloria and Chuck Tomer, Linden Arbogast (Joanie Hill), David Arbogast, Cheryl Driskill, Sandra and Tim Keysor, Karen and Rod Oberster; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, Oct 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Sunset Hills Burial Park, 5001 Everhard Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718. Friends may call Tuesday from 6–8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019
