Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
821 O'Jay's Pkwy NE
Canton, OH
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
821 O'Jay's Pkwy NE
Canton, OH
Lenora D. Sherrell


Lenora D. Sherrell Obituary
Lenora D.

Sherrell

47, passed away on February 9, 2019.

Visitation will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church (821 O'Jay's Pkwy NE, Canton) where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Hubert Carpenter officiating. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the full obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019
