Leo A. Edwards
1953 - 2020
Leo A. Edwards

age 67, of Magnolia, passed away Saturday November 7, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born October 5, 1953 in Lodi, OH to the late William and Grace (Hall) Edwards. Leo was formerly employed by Lockheed Martin in California for several years. He was an active member of the Church of the Open Door in Sandyville where he served as a deacon.

Leo is survived by his wife, Deborah J. (Mathews) to whom he was married 13 years; one son, John (Michelle "Mickey") Dodge; granddaughter, Charli Dodge; one brother, Lonnie (Shirley) Edwards; several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life service will be Sunday November 22, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Church of the Open Door at 10984 Sandyville Rd NE., Sandyville, OH 44671. A private family graveside service has been conducted. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
the Church of the Open Door
