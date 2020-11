Leo A. EdwardsA Celebration of life service will be Sunday November 22, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Church of the Open Door at 10984 Sandyville Rd NE., Sandyville, OH 44671. A private family graveside service has been conducted. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525