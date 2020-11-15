Leo Arden Gill



Arden was born on July 26, 1934 in Canton, Ohio to Leo and Margaret Gill.



He is survived by his wife Donna Frank Gill, his three sons Arden (Katie), Tim (Sherri) and Mark (Althea), and daughters Anne Gill and Julie (Sean) Rutherford; ten grandchildren, Nathan, Ethan (Karlie), Delaney, Quintin, Allie, and Preston Gill and Jacob, Patrice, Madelyn, and Caela Rutherford; and sister Genie Frank. He is proceeded in death by his sister Margaret (Peggy) Kennedy.



Arden graduated from North Canton (OH) High School in 1952, served in the U.S. Army for two years and worked at the Hoover Company in North Canton for 45 years. Arden was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church (North Canton, OH) for 83 years, serving as Eucharistic Minister, usher, marriage couple sponsor, and religious education teacher. He and Donna were daily Mass attendees for many years. Arden was active in Right to Life, attending the annual March for Life in Washington, DC many times. He also was very proud to have been an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts. Arden loved and enjoyed being with his family, especially taking vacations at the beach. He and Donna travelled to 49 states and toured Europe and the Holy Land. After 61 years of marriage and a full life, God took Arden home on All Saints Day, November 1, 2020.



A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Arvada, CO. Committal service will be held on November 13 at 12:00 p.m. at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. A second Mass will be held November 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church in N. Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Arden's name to the Ohio Right to Life, 88 E. Broad Street, Suite 620, Columbus, Ohio 43215.



Olinger Crown Hill, 303-233-4611



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store