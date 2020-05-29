Leo Eugene "Genie" RichardsOn May 20, 2020, God dispatched His angels to take Leo Eugene "Genie" Richards by the hand and escort him to his eternal resting place. Born July 24, 1948 to the late Leo Richards Sr. and Ida Lee Cox-Richards. He was a devoted husband and father, a loving grandfather, affectionately known as "Papa" . Leo was an all around good hearted person of high morals and integrity. Most of all everyone will remember his love of food, photography, music and DJ'ing the family events. Leo was an outspoken person and could have wonderful conversation. Leo attended New Philadelphia City School and graduated in the class of 1968. He loved sports and played football for the Quakers offensive unit. His jersey number was 46. After graduating from high school, he went on to become a member of the IBEW Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He retired as a member of 46 years.Later, he met and married the love of his life, Patricia (Richards) Cherry. Patricia and Leo were married for 28 years. In addition to his parents Leo was preceded in death by his brother Irvin Richards. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife Patricia Richards; sons, Patrick and Leo Richards of Canton, Ohio; daughters, Michelle Richards of Columbus, Ohio, Natisha (Philip) Richards-Rigby of Canton, Ohio; grandsons, Dorian, Darius, and little Philip of Canton, Ohio; sister, Marjorie Richmond of Dover, Ohio; brothers, Marvin Richards of Cleveland, Ohio, Vince Richards of Dover, Ohio, David Richards of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as well as other close relatives and friends.Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.