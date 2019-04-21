|
Leo F. Kotte 1932-2019
age 87 of Massillon, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on April 3, 2019. He was born March 18, 1932 in Akron, Ohio to George and Fern Kotte. He graduated from Alliance High School. He attended John Carroll University and Kent State University where he was a member of ALPHA TAU OMEGA Fraternity. Leo enjoyed extensive travel over the years with his wife Barbara and their dog Gus.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Barbara, brother, George Kotte, and sister, Margaret Stone. He is survived by his partner, Dorothy Clark, children, Deborah Kotte, Douglas (Laura) Kotte, Patti (Mike) Braun, and David (Lynne) Kotte, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the caring staff at the Danbury in Massillon.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd NW, Canton, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019