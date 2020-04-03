|
|
|
Leo L. Wehrlin
Due to the COVID-19 virus a private Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) with his son, Fr. Leo, as celebrant. Private burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. The Mass will be live streamed at www.wfmj.com (click on the Weekly Faith Services image to find the link). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 3, 2020