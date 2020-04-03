Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church (North Canton)
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Wehrlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo L. Wehrlin

Send Flowers
Leo L. Wehrlin Obituary
Leo L. Wehrlin

Due to the COVID-19 virus a private Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) with his son, Fr. Leo, as celebrant. Private burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. The Mass will be live streamed at www.wfmj.com (click on the Weekly Faith Services image to find the link). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -