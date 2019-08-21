|
|
Leona D. Kendall
86, of Canton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Sprenger Health Care Center. She was born in Hoopeston, IL on November 17, 1932 to the late Herbert and Mary Crozier, and relocated to the Canton area in 1950. Leona was a former employee with the Timken Company, retiring in 1986 following 25 years of employment. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claud F. Kendall in 1984; brother, Bert L. Crozier; and sisters, Verla Pritt and Maxine Brooks.
She leaves six nieces and many great nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thank you to Sprenger Health Care of Massillon who have taken outstanding care of Leona for the past six years. She loved the hugs and kisses she received from the staff and the one on one care as well. Special gratitude to Leona's niece, Mary Pratt, for her support and guidance for the past 25 years.
In honoring her wishes, Leona will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel with Pastor Dan Hanson officiating. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019