Leona Francis Cindia
(Deskins/DeLong)
kind, dear, and beloved woman, mother, wife, and friend, went home to be with the Lord on July, 17, 2020 following multiple strokes with prolonged disability. Leona attended high school through the 10th grade in West Virginia before she was interrupted from finishing due to an illness. After marrying, she worked hard to see that each of her children successfully graduated from high school. She worked in various occupations in West Virginia, Texas, and Ohio, but mostly food services, having retired in the late 1980s from Mercy Medical Center Food Services in Canton, Ohio. She loved to read and listen to gospel and blue grass music and share in the latest news with her family and friends.
Leona was born on June 16, 1926 to William and Inez (Mullins) Deskins in Sinks Grove, West Virginia. As one of six siblings, she is preceded in death by Williams Deskins, Mary Sword (Deskins/Buckland), Hazel Harmon (Deskins), Thelma O'Brien (Deskins), and Robert "Doc" Deskins. Leona was widowed in December 1986 from her second husband, Amile Cindia of Massillon, Ohio. Leona is the mother of Sandra (DeLong) Brazzale of Arlington, Texas, Shirley (DeLong) Robison of Virgil, Kansas, and Ronald Cindia and Rhonda (Cindia) Aiello of Canton, Ohio. Sandra and Shirley are daughters of Leona and William Hansford "Dutch" DeLong (deceased). Leona is step-mother to Emil "Butch" Cindia of Massillon, Ohio, and Eugene Cindia (deceased). Leona is survived by numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins around the country. Leona was dearly beloved and will be sincerely missed.
Calling hours will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Matt Coutcher officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. An online memorial can be viewed at: www.karlofh.com