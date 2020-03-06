The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map

LEONA I. (FOTHERGILL) WAGNER

LEONA I. (FOTHERGILL) WAGNER Obituary
Leona I. (Fothergill) Wagner

age 100, passed away on March 5, 2020. She was born in Massillon on September 27, 1919, and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Marjorie Fothergill. She was a member of St. John's UCC.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Melville Wagner, Jr. in 2010, two sisters and two brothers. Leona is survived by her sons, Tom (Julie) Wagner and Bob Wagner; her grandchildren: Ryan, Josh, Megan Wagner and Jennifer (Niklas) Gerborg and Jeremy (Angela) Wagner. Also surviving are her great grandchildren: Jack, Lukas and Sophie Gerborg and Mason Wagner.

A service to celebrate Leona's life will take place on Saturday, March 7th., at 3:00 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m.

Memorials are suggested in her name to St. John's UCC in Massillon.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory,

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2020
