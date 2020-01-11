|
Leona "Lee" J. Annen
92, of Massillon, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020. She was born on Aug. 24, 1927 to the late Albert and Maud (Pritchard) Gessner. Lee was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Her life centered on her family, especially her two granddaughters. She loved attending any events the girls had and was their biggest supporter. In addition to her dedication to her family, Lee was also an avid Massillon Tigers fan and proud season ticket holder for 60 years.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Lynda (Greg) Klein and her granddaughters, Lisa (Bruce) Gallagher and Lauren Klein. In addition to her parents, Lee was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Annen and her siblings, Dorothy Bittaker, George "Bud" Gessner, Charles "Bus" Gessner, Ruth Mizer, Jeani Danielson and Glenda Gessner.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 14th from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours one hour prior. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massillon Alumni Association or Massillon Football Boosters, 1 Paul Brown Dr. SE. Massillon, Ohio 44646
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 11, 2020