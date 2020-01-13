|
Leona "Lee" J. Annen
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 14th from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours one hour prior. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massillon Alumni Association or Massillon Football Boosters, 1 Paul Brown Dr. SE. Massillon, Ohio 44646
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 13, 2020