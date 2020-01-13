Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Annen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona J. "Lee" Annen


1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Leona J. "Lee" Annen Obituary
Leona "Lee" J. Annen

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 14th from 6-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours one hour prior. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massillon Alumni Association or Massillon Football Boosters, 1 Paul Brown Dr. SE. Massillon, Ohio 44646

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -