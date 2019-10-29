The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
LEONA MAE GRANT


1939 - 2019
LEONA MAE GRANT Obituary
Leona Mae Grant

80, of Massillon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 20, 1939 in Massillon, the daughter of the Corless and Irene (Beihl) Patrick. She a lifelong resident of Massillon. Leona retired from the Massillon Independent. She loved country music and tending to her flower gardens. Her biggest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wally "Pops" Grant; infant son, William; daughter, Debbie Grant; brother, Leslie Patrick; and son-in-law, John Makse.

She is survived by her daughters: Tammy (Jack) Cale, Toni (fiancée, Scott Boyll) Makse, and Heather (Alan Jenkins) Grant; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Leona's life will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5–7 p.m.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2019
