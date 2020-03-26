Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Leona Rebecca Bidinger


1952 - 2020
Leona Rebecca Bidinger Obituary
Leona Rebecca Bidinger

Age 67, of Canton, Ohio, passed away Monday morning March 23, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born on April 11, 1952, daughter to Mary Sue Bennett and the late Luther Bennett Jr. She graduated from Canton South High School and Walsh University, and was in the Nursing industry for more than 40 years. She was a member of Dueber United Methodist church.

She is preceded in death by her father, Luther Bennett Jr. Survivors include her mother, Mary Sue Bennett of Bolivar; son, Stuart (Amy) Bidinger; granddaughter, Emma of Springboro, Ohio and daughter, Lindsey Bidinger-Showalter of Canton, Ohio.

Private burial took place in Forest Hill Cemetery. Messages of comfort to the family may be sent by visiting

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2020
