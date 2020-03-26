|
Leona Rebecca Bidinger
Age 67, of Canton, Ohio, passed away Monday morning March 23, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born on April 11, 1952, daughter to Mary Sue Bennett and the late Luther Bennett Jr. She graduated from Canton South High School and Walsh University, and was in the Nursing industry for more than 40 years. She was a member of Dueber United Methodist church.
She is preceded in death by her father, Luther Bennett Jr. Survivors include her mother, Mary Sue Bennett of Bolivar; son, Stuart (Amy) Bidinger; granddaughter, Emma of Springboro, Ohio and daughter, Lindsey Bidinger-Showalter of Canton, Ohio.
