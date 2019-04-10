|
Leona Schultz
July 1, 1936 – March 30, 2019
Leona Schultz, age 82, of Williamsburg, Va., died on the afternoon of Saturday, March 30, at her home. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of Pasquale and Mary Carnevale. She married Richard Schultz, moved to Ohio and raised six children. After 30 years with ConRail, Leona retired and relocated to Williamsburg where she resided the last 17 years of her life. She enjoyed traveling, solving crossword puzzles, socializing with friends both known and unknown, caring for her adopted cats and volunteering to keep herself busy and vibrant.
Leona passed away quietly surrounded by family. She is survived by daughters, Tina Hoeweler (Mark) of Pawleys Island, S.C., Nancy Ray (Steve) of Alliance, Ohio and Diane of Williamsburg, Va; sons, Stephen (Doug Tilden) of Tampa, Fla., Jeffrey (Elena) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Terrence of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Pasquale Carnevale of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Alan Carnevale of Hillsborough, N.C., and sister, Rheta Finnegan of Greeneville, Tenn. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Leona was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard; son, Thomas; parents, Pasquale and Mary Carnevale and sister, Pauline Roth.
A Catholic burial service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 Noon at St. Louis Cemetery in Louisville, Ohio. A Catholic Mass was previously held at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Williamsburg, Va. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Williamsburg United Methodist Church Respite Program, 500 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville, Ohio. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
